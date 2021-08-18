ICE Futures Canada quotes and cash prices

WINNIPEG — Prices were lower in mid-morning trading at ICE Futures Canada on Wednesday:

Canola: Nov. ’21 $5.20 lower $918.30; Jan. ’22 $5.70 lower $901.60; Mar. ’22 $7.40 lower $882.20; May. ’22 $7.40 lower $860.40; Jul. ’22 $7.40 lower $833.90; Nov. ’22 $2.50 higher $680.40; Jan. ’23 $7.90 lower $670.50; Mar. ’23 $7.90 lower $656.10; May. ’23 $7.90 lower $658.00; Jul. ’23 $7.90 lower $662.20; Nov. ’23 $7.90 lower $682.10;

