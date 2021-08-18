Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WINNIPEG — Prices were lower in mid-morning trading at ICE Futures Canada on Wednesday:
Canola: Nov. ’21 $5.20 lower $918.30; Jan. ’22 $5.70 lower $901.60; Mar. ’22 $7.40 lower $882.20; May. ’22 $7.40 lower $860.40; Jul. ’22 $7.40 lower $833.90; Nov. ’22 $2.50 higher $680.40; Jan. ’23 $7.90 lower $670.50; Mar. ’23 $7.90 lower $656.10; May. ’23 $7.90 lower $658.00; Jul. ’23 $7.90 lower $662.20; Nov. ’23 $7.90 lower $682.10;