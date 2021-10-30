Roommates, Ice Cube is apparently taking a strong stance against his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine—-and it’s now costing him millions. Ice Cube has reportedly dropped out of the upcoming film ‘Oh Hell No’ co-starring Jack Black because he does not want to get vaccinated and he was set to be paid $9 million for the role.

Ice Cube has made it abundantly clear that his opinion regarding taking the COVID-19 is not changing any time soon—even if that means sacrificing millions. According to industry reports, Cube has permanently exited the upcoming Sony comedy ‘Oh Hell No,’ in which he was set to star with Jack Black after he declined the requests from the film’s producers to get vaccinated.

It was initially announced back in June that Ice Cube and Jack Black would be teaming up for the film, with production slated to being in Hawaii this winter. ‘Oh Hell No’ is from the same director behind Netflix’s recent hit ‘Bad Trip’ starring Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish. It was requested that all members of the cast be vaccinated, resulting in Cube parting ways.

Due to the recent events, the production start date for the film has been pushed back, as Sony attempts to find a replacement for him.

Currently, neither Ice Cube, Jack Black or the producers have publicly commented on his exit.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Ice Cube Reportedly Leaves $9 Million Behind And Exits Upcoming Film ‘Oh Hell No’ Due To Not Being Vaccinated appeared first on The Shade Room.