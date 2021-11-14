Icahn Seeks to Topple Board at Southwest Gas, Name 10 Directors

Article content (Bloomberg) — Activist investor Carl Icahn plans to nominate 10 directors at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. on Monday in an attempt to replace the entire board. The billionaire investor, who owns a 4.9% stake in Southwest Gas, has been waging a battle at the Las Vegas utility after its announced deal to acquire the pipeline company Questar last month. Icahn has criticized management for the purchase, arguing it overpaid for the asset. He’s been particularly critical of the roughly $1 billion in equity Southwest Gas said it plans to issue to help finance the $1.97 billion deal because of the dilution it will have on existing shareholders. He has also offered to buy the remaining shares in Southwest Gas he doesn’t already own for $75 a share, or finance the equity issuance himself.

Article content The investor’s efforts so far have been rebuffed by the board he is now seeking to replace, and a representative for Southwest Gas wasn’t immediately available for comment Sunday. The company’s shares fell 2.2% last week to close at $69.57 on Friday, the first drop in five weeks. Icahn called his nominees a “blue-ribbon slate of directors” and noted that eight of them were independent of his Icahn Enterprises. “They are immensely qualified in terms of utility and regulatory experience and reflect a diverse mix of operational, financial, legal, regulatory and governance experts,” Icahn said in a statement. “We believe our slate of directors can greatly enhance stockholder and ratepayer value.” Icahn’s nominees are former Federal Energy Regulatory commissioner Nora Mead Brownell, Marcie Edwards, Andrew Evans, H. Russell Frisby, Walter Higgins, Rina Joshi, Henry Linginfelter, and Ruby Sharma. Jesse Lynn and Andrew Teno from Icahn Enterprises round out the slate.