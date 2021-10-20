IBM Results Fall Short in Q3 as Technology Services Unit Stumbles By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
IBM Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – IBM (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts following weakness in its legacy technology services business.

IBM shares lost 4.55% in after-hours trade following the report.

IBM announced earnings per share of $2.52 on revenue of $17.62 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.53 on revenue of $17.78 billion.

The global technology services business, which includes infrastructure & cloud services and technology support services, weighed on the top line, falling 4.8% to $6.2 billion. Big blue has plans to spin off a large chunk of the technology services business on Nov. 3 into a separate company called Kyndryl.

“With the separation of Kyndryl early next month, IBM takes the next step in our evolution as a platform-centric hybrid cloud and AI company,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer.

The cloud & cognitive software business, including Red Hat, saw revenue up 2.5% to $5.69 billion, while business services revenue was up 11.6% to $4.4 billion.

The company didn’t release guidance for the fourth quarter.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR