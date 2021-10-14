IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of Initial US$1,500,000 Funding by The Lind Partners

Construction of New State-of-the-Art Copper Alloys Foundry Moves Closer to Expected Completion in November 2021

Article content [NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES] FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“ IBC ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that it has closed on initial funding under the previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the “ Agreement ”) with Lind Global Fund II, LP, managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, a New York based institutional fund manager (together, the “ Investor ” or “ Lind ”).

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This funding from The Lind Partners essentially completes the capital raise we launched to fund expansion and consolidation of our Copper Alloys division’s state-of-the-art foundry facility at our North American headquarters in Franklin, Indiana,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of IBC. “This new facility is rapidly nearing completion, and we look forward to completing our consolidation and launching expanded production in Franklin, given the growing demand we are seeing for copper alloy products across several markets.” Under the Agreement, Lind advanced to the Company US$1,500,000, less a closing fee of US$75,000, in consideration for the issuance to Lind of: (i) an uncertificated convertible security (the “ Convertible Security ”) in the principal amount of US$1,500,000 and having an aggregate face value of US$1,687,500, and (ii) 4,270,591 common share purchase warrants, exercisable for 24-months from the date of issue with an exercise price of C$0.21. The proceeds from the Convertible Security issuance will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Further details of this funding can be found in a news release of the Company dated October 7, 2021. The Agreement and the issuance of the Convertible Security thereunder were conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on October 8, 2021. The securities issued to Lind are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ 1933 Act “) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available .

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here . On Behalf of the Board of Directors: “Mark Smith” Mark Smith P.E., Esq. , Chairman Contact: Mark A. Smith, Chairman

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jsims@policycom.com Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com @IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #Beryllium #Beralcast About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast ® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “IAALF”.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About The Lind Partners, LLC The Lind Partners is an institutional fund manager and leading provider of growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind makes direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invests in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buys on market. Lind has completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in value and has been a flexible and supportive capital partner to investee companies since 2011.For more information, please visit http://www.thelindpartners.com . Cautionary Statements The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the completion of the capital raise to fund expansion and consolidation of the Company’s foundry facility, the status of the construction of the new facility, expectations regarding consolidation and launching expanded production in Franklin, the growing demand for copper alloy products across several markets and the expected use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control including: the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company’s future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Please see “Risks Factors” in our Annual Information Form available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com , for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.