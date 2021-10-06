IAC’s Dotdash to buy magazine publisher Meredith in $2.7 bln deal

Article content

IAC’s digital media arm Dotdash on Wednesday agreed to buy Meredith Corp in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion, bringing People magazine, Allrecipes and Investopedia under one umbrella.

The combined company, to be called Dotdash Meredith, will be led by Dotdash top boss Neil Vogel, the companies said.

The deal will combine Meredith’s more than 40 brands, including People, Better Homes & Gardens and Allrecipes with Dotdash’s digital labels such as Investopedia, Serious Eats and Brides.