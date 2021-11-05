I ‘Was Just With This Man’ – Hollywood Life

After Kanye West said he deserved to be put in the grave for signing Big Sean, the ‘Bounce Back’ rapper called out Ye for saying ‘none of that’ when they recently hung out.

Big Sean fired back at Kanye “Ye” West after the Donda rapper went on the Drink Champs podcast and claimed that signing Sean, 33, to G.O.O.D. music was “the worst thing” he’s ever done. “Was just wit(sic) this man, he aint say none of that!!!” tweeted Sean on Nov. 4, right after the podcast episode dropped. Sean shared two pictures of him with Ye, 44. “I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest [laughing-with-tears emoji],” wrote Sean, clearly amused at Ye’s seemingly duplicitous nature. Sean later tweeted, “I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!!”

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!! — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

While chatting with Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Ye was asked who he preferred: Big Sean or Pusha T? This prompted the “Hurricane” rapper to stand up, grab a Styrofoam tombstone and say, “when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.’” As for why Ye turned his back on Big Sean, he explained it was due to Big Sean not supporting him during his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

“I know this man’s mama, bro. You know what I’m saying? I’ve changed this man’s family,” said West. “And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at their boy that actually changed their life. And that’s some sellout sh-t. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies.”

Kanye West said the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean and he no longer rocking with him or John Legend for switching up when he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/MN7Bt5ZzTw — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 5, 2021

Big Sean responded to these accusations. “The dems? No I didn’t. I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all. Cause I’m not political. That’s what’s hilarious, none of its true n he doesn’t even know what he talking about. I’m rollin.”

The dems? No I didn’t. I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all. Cause I’m not political. That’s what’s hilarious, none of it’s true n he doesn’t even know what he talking about. I’m rollin 😂 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

Another possible reason for the animosity between Sean and Ye? In October, Big Sean announced that he had left Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music label. Sean put out a collaborative EP with Hit Boy, and fans noticed it was released on Def Jam, a different Universal Music imprint. Sean tweeted, “[G.O.O.D. Music’s] forever brotherhoods, but business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out of that deal.”

There could also be money involved. “I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money,” Chalamagne Tha God claimed in a September 2020 episode of The Breakfast Club (h/t Complete Music Update). “And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things.”