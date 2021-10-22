“I Know What You Did Last Summer” Reboot Cast Guide

If you’re looking for some serious ’90s horror nostalgia, you’ll want to add the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer to your watchlist.


The new series debuted on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend, and the twists are just getting started.

Can’t get enough of the cast? We’ve rounded up everything you can watch featuring your favorite characters. Check out the guide below:

Madison Iseman plays Allison/Lennon


Here’s where you’ve seen her before: Nocturne, The F**k-It List, the Jumanji franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Still the King, The Social Experiment, and Henry Danger.

Ezekiel Goodman plays Dylan


Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Rat Bastard and Dragonfly.

Ashley Moore plays Riley


Here’s where you’ve seen her before: Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Alone Together.

Spencer Sutherland plays Dale


Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Afterlife of the Party, Vote for Love, RomComPods, and Still the King.

Sebastian Amoruso plays Johnny


Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Solve

What do you think of the series so far? Let us know in the comments below!

