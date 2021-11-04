I Have So Many Questions About Zooey Deschanel’s Tweets

I really like Zooey Deschanel. I think she’s talented, and I recently rewatched all of New Girl and laughed a lot!!! But I do not understand her Twitter presence, and I have so many questions about its existence. I need help, tbh, because I have spent too long thinking about it, and now I’m writing a post about it.
The tweets consist of a posed photo with a caption inserted that kind of goes along with the picture, and is maybe also punny:
But I have smaller questions too. Like, where is this photo taken? And why? And was the shoot solely for a tweet that would make a joke about sewing machines? Who conceptualized this? What is its PURPOSE?
Here we have another posed and professional-looking photo, with a caption that could relate to ANY picture of anyone, but it was chosen for this picture:
Did she dress up specifically with this tweet in mind to go with this picture?
Is her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, the one taking these pictures? Do they carve out time in their day for these small photo shoots?
Do they then have a quick brainstorming session about what the caption will be? I have no PROBLEM with this, I am just befuddled by it:
This is another “orange you glad” joke, but now it’s with a photo of Zooey standing in front of a door that looks like it leads to a classy bar situation:
And this tweet just warps my brain because if anything, she’s the lady with all the dresses!!! In fact, this is the first jumpsuit I’ve seen her in!!!
Please, God, I never ask U for anything, so just this once, help me and give me the answers I’m looking for:
I feel like I should clarify again that I have no problem with these tweets, I just don’t know what I’m supposed to do with them:
Maybe nothing? Maybe I need to just get over it and accept whatever they are FOR WHAT THEY ARE, WHICH IS THIS!!!!!!
But then, once in a while, she tweets something different, which makes me wonder about all the other tweets even more. ‘Cause, like, this is a good tweet!
And so is this. I laughed! ‘Cause her hat is big! It’s like having a side of mashed pototoes with your gravy. I get it!
But the majority of her stuff is what I’ve shown you here today. As to those posts, I wonder. I don’t even wonder anything specifically, I just wonder. Maybe that’s the point? It’s like art — it just makes you think?
Anyway, I think I feel better just by talking through this. Thanks for coming on this journey with me. Bye!