I Have So Many Questions About Zooey Deschanel’s Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Table of Contents

I really like Zooey Deschanel. I think she’s talented, and I recently rewatched all of New Girl and laughed a lot!!! But I do not understand her Twitter presence, and I have so many questions about its existence. I need help, tbh, because I have spent too long thinking about it, and now I’m writing a post about it.

The tweets consist of a posed photo with a caption inserted that kind of goes along with the picture, and is maybe also punny:

Patiently waiting for the other guests to arrive at my pink party 🦩Probably going to be sitting here for the next few months…


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

But I have smaller questions too. Like, where is this photo taken? And why? And was the shoot solely for a tweet that would make a joke about sewing machines? Who conceptualized this? What is its PURPOSE?

Thought about writing a sewing pun, but would much rather hear yours. Sew excited to see what you’ve got 😉


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

Here we have another posed and professional-looking photo, with a caption that could relate to ANY picture of anyone, but it was chosen for this picture:


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

Did she dress up specifically with this tweet in mind to go with this picture?

Taking guesses on how long you think I was able to stay in this state of uninterrupted peace for. *Hint – not very.


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

Is her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, the one taking these pictures? Do they carve out time in their day for these small photo shoots?


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

Do they then have a quick brainstorming session about what the caption will be? I have no PROBLEM with this, I am just befuddled by it:


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

This is another “orange you glad” joke, but now it’s with a photo of Zooey standing in front of a door that looks like it leads to a classy bar situation:


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

And this tweet just warps my brain because if anything, she’s the lady with all the dresses!!! In fact, this is the first jumpsuit I’ve seen her in!!!


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

Please, God, I never ask U for anything, so just this once, help me and give me the answers I’m looking for:


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

I feel like I should clarify again that I have no problem with these tweets, I just don’t know what I’m supposed to do with them:


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

Maybe nothing? Maybe I need to just get over it and accept whatever they are FOR WHAT THEY ARE, WHICH IS THIS!!!!!!


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

But then, once in a while, she tweets something different, which makes me wonder about all the other tweets even more. ‘Cause, like, this is a good tweet!


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

And so is this. I laughed! ‘Cause her hat is big! It’s like having a side of mashed pototoes with your gravy. I get it!


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

But the majority of her stuff is what I’ve shown you here today. As to those posts, I wonder. I don’t even wonder anything specifically, I just wonder. Maybe that’s the point? It’s like art — it just makes you think?


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

Anyway, I think I feel better just by talking through this. Thanks for coming on this journey with me. Bye!


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR