HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset Lineup Expands to Include PS5 Support

Article content
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — HyperX , the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset addition boasting expanded PlayStation ® console compatibility. Adding compatibility with PlayStation ® 5 along with PlayStation ® 4, the new headset offers console gamers a 2.4GHz wireless connection and signature HyperX comfort with up to 30 hours 1 of battery life for extended wireless gaming on one charge. A new mic mute LED has been added to the design for more visible mic control.
Article content
The HyperX Cloud Flight headset takes comfort to the next level, utilizing durable adjustable steel sliders on its headband and HyperX signature memory foam for extended gameplay. Cloud Flight offers a closed cup design, 50mm drivers for immersive in-game audio, and 90-degree rotating ear cups to allow gamers to rest the headset on their neck or shoulders in between games.
“We are proud to continue to expand our gaming headsets, offering more options that deliver the best experience for console gamers,” said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. “The Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish black design to match Sony PS5™ and PS4™ and delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.”
The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers a cord-free experience with a range of 20 meters 2 and battery life up to 30 hours. 1 The headset offers conveniently built-in control features to allow users to adjust LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. Additionally, a detachable noise-cancelling microphone with an LED mute indicator helps gamers clearly communicate with squad mates.
Availability
HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset is available for $119.99 on Amazon . For more information on the Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset, please visit the HyperX Cloud Flight product page . Pricing on HyperXgaming.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.
HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications:
Part number
HHSF1-GA-BK/G
Headphone
Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
Frequency response: 10Hz–21kHz
Impedance: 32 Ω
Sensitivity: 106dBSPL, 1mW at 1kHz
T.H.D.: ≤ 2%
Frame type: Steel
Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
Frequency response: 20Hz-6.8kHz
Sensitivity: -51dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
Connections and Features
Audio connection: Wireless USB, Wired 3.5mm (3-pole) 1
USB audio format: Stereo
USB specification: USB 2.0
Sampling rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz
Bit-depth: 16 bit
Audio controls: Onboard audio controls
Lighting: Blue
Lighting effects: Solid, breathing, off
Article content
Battery
Type: Rechargeable lithium-polymer
Battery life 2 : 30 hours (LED Off), 18 hours (LED Breathing Effect), 13 hours (LED On)
Charge time: 3 hours
Wireless
Type: 2.4 GHz
Wireless range 3 : Up to 20 meters
Physical
Weight: 300g
Weight with mic: 315g
Cable length and type: 0.5m USB Micro-B to USB-A charge cable
1 3.5mm cable not included, cannot be used for microphone audio
2 Tested at 50% headphone volume. Battery life varies depending upon the usage.
3 Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.
About HyperX
For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com .
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .
Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice) or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com . Press images can be found in the press room here.
HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005174/en/
Contacts
Media Contacts:
Mark Tekunoff
HyperX
714-438-2791
mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com
Gurpreet Bhoot
Walt & Company for HyperX
408-369-7200 x1056
gbhoot@walt.com
#distro