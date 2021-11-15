HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset Lineup Expands to Include PS5 Support

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — HyperX , the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset addition boasting expanded PlayStation ® console compatibility. Adding compatibility with PlayStation ® 5 along with PlayStation ® 4, the new headset offers console gamers a 2.4GHz wireless connection and signature HyperX comfort with up to 30 hours 1 of battery life for extended wireless gaming on one charge. A new mic mute LED has been added to the design for more visible mic control.

The HyperX Cloud Flight headset takes comfort to the next level, utilizing durable adjustable steel sliders on its headband and HyperX signature memory foam for extended gameplay. Cloud Flight offers a closed cup design, 50mm drivers for immersive in-game audio, and 90-degree rotating ear cups to allow gamers to rest the headset on their neck or shoulders in between games.

“We are proud to continue to expand our gaming headsets, offering more options that deliver the best experience for console gamers,” said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. “The Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish black design to match Sony PS5™ and PS4™ and delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.”

The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers a cord-free experience with a range of 20 meters 2 and battery life up to 30 hours. 1 The headset offers conveniently built-in control features to allow users to adjust LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. Additionally, a detachable noise-cancelling microphone with an LED mute indicator helps gamers clearly communicate with squad mates.

Availability

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset is available for $119.99 on Amazon . For more information on the Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset, please visit the HyperX Cloud Flight product page . Pricing on HyperXgaming.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications:

Part number

HHSF1-GA-BK/G

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 10Hz–21kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sensitivity: 106dBSPL, 1mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 2%

Frame type: Steel

Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 20Hz-6.8kHz

Sensitivity: -51dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Connections and Features

Audio connection: Wireless USB, Wired 3.5mm (3-pole) 1

USB audio format: Stereo

USB specification: USB 2.0

Sampling rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz

Bit-depth: 16 bit

Audio controls: Onboard audio controls

Lighting: Blue

Lighting effects: Solid, breathing, off