Hydro-Quebec expects pushback from U.S. rivals over NYC power line

Hydro-Quebec expects pushback from U.S. rivals that sell power generated from fossil fuels as it prepares to begin construction on a transmission line that will deliver hydroelectricity from Canada to New York City.

While 36 local communities along the route have already signed off on the 1,250-megawatt Champlain Hudson Power Express project, Hydro-Quebec is gearing up for challenges from existing power providers that may be threatened by the influx of hydropower, Chief Executive Officer Sophie Brochu said Thursday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York.

“I think there will be opposition,” she said. “It might be driven by people locally, but it will be financed by companies in the southern United States.”

The project was approved last month as a key part of the state of New York’s plan to get 70 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It still must be approved by the New York Public Service Commission.