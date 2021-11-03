Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People attend a vigil for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the film set of “Rust”, in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni



By David Thomas

(Reuters) – Matt Hutchins, whose wife Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” last month, has hired a Los Angeles-based law firm in connection with the shooting, a spokeswoman said.

Brian Panish of personal injury firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, who earlier this year helped secure a $2.2 billion settlement for victims of Southern California wildfires and mudslides, will be the lead attorney, said Hutchins spokeswoman Amanda Duckworth.

Panish has also represented the mother and children of pop singer Michael Jackson in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Panish declined to comment. Legal experts have said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/who-faces-legal-liability-rust-shooting-case-2021-10-28 Halyna Hutchins’ family could file civil lawsuits seeking financial damages for negligence after a gun Baldwin was holding released a live bullet. Baldwin had been told the gun was safe to use.

Hutchins has been photographed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/alec-baldwin-seen-consoling-family-slain-cinematographer-set-problems-mount-2021-10-24 embracing and talking with Baldwin in the days after the shooting.

Hutchins, a corporate associate https://www.reuters.com/legal/legalindustry/alec-baldwin-shooting-victim-was-wife-latham-watkins-lawyer-2021-10-22 at U.S. law firm Latham & Watkins, is the latest to hire legal counsel in the wake of the Oct. 21 shooting that also injured director Joel Souza.

Last week, Baldwin and other “Rust” producers hired https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/producers-alec-baldwin-film-hire-law-firm-shooting-probe-2021-10-27 law firm Jenner & Block to investigate the shooting. “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez has retained https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/attorney-rust-armorer-suggests-sabotage-baldwin-set-2021-11-03 Jason Bowles, a former federal prosecutor based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has said he is heartbroken and is cooperating with authorities.