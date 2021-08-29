Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MONTERREY — The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco. After making landfall near Vicente Guerrero, the category 1 hurricane has continued northward near the coast, NHC said. Videos posted on social media showed storm surges flooding roads and fierce winds lashing buildings and downing trees.