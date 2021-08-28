Hurricane Nora lashes coast of Mexico with fierce winds, rain

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MONTERREY — The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as the center of Hurricane Nora grazed Mexico’s southwestern coast on Saturday afternoon. Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said. Videos posted on social media showed the storm lashing coastal cities, bringing storm surges that flooded roads and fierce winds that downed trees.