Hurricane Nora barrels towards southwest coast of Mexico

MONTERREY — The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Saturday of torrential rains and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora barreled toward Mexico’s coast.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

The center of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday, the agency said. It is then expected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

According to the latest advisory by NHC, Nora was located about 180 miles (290 km) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph). (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City, and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)