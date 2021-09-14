Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall With Houston in Its Crosshairs

Article content (Bloomberg) — Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Texas, bringing torrential rainfall that threatens to unleash flooding in Houston and parts of Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida two weeks ago. Nicholas, which was upgraded from a tropical storm only hours before reaching land, roared ashore at about 12:30 a.m. local time near Matagorda Peninsula, with top winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. It’s the eighth tropical cyclone to hit the U.S. this year.

Article content While it will mostly bypass the Gulf of Mexico’s oil and natural gas platforms, it could dump as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain, posing a threat to coastal refineries and petrochemical facilities. “Houston is in the crosshairs,” said Steve Silver, a senior meteorologist with Maxar, noting that precipitation poses a bigger threat than wind. Nicholas will be “a significant rainfall event.” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered emergency crews to get ready for the storm. A hurricane warning stretches from Port O’Connor to Freeport, Texas, and the heaviest rain will likely fall from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. The storm surge could reach five feet at Galveston Bay in Houston.