Hurricane Ida Upgraded To A Category 2 As Experts Warn It Could Soon Increase To A Life-Threatening Category 4

#Roommates, just hours after Louisiana residents were informed about Hurricane Ida posing potential danger in the area, the hurricane has now been upgraded in severity. According to various weather experts, Hurricane Ida has upgraded to a Category 2—and a warning has been issued to residents that the storm could increase to life-threatening Category 4 within the next 24 hours.

@NBCNews reports, Hurricane Ida is currently continuing its path through the Gulf of Mexico and headed toward the Louisiana coast and weather experts are bracing local residents for the worst. The National Weather Service has estimated that the storm has winds calculating at 100 miles per hour, as Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify with the strong likelihood it could upgrade from a Category 2 to a hazardous and life-threatening Category 4 by Sunday evening.

Taking to social media, the National Weather Service wrote, “We once again stress that if you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen.” In its most recent update earlier today, the service also stated that “Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion today in the warning area along the northern Gulf Coast.”

As we previously reported, Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of the devastation of Hurricane Katrina that destroyed the area and tragically claimed many lives.

In response to the storm approaching, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered that residents in low-lying areas outside of the city’s levee system immediately evacuate.

