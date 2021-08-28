Hurricane Ida to strike Louisiana as ‘life-altering’ storm

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane and expects it will be a “life-altering” storm, the state’s governor and the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday at a news conference.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for swaths of southern Louisiana and the state is bracing for extended power outages, Governor John Bel Edwards said. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Leslie Adler)