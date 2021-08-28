Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Hurricane Ida is headed towards the U.S. after slamming Cuba on Friday. According to AP News, the hurricane is predicted to make landfall in Louisiana on August 29, which marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. As you may remember, Katrina claimed the lives of almost 2,000 people in 2005 and destroyed more than 100,000 homes in New Orleans.

The storm quickly intensified from a tropical storm to a hurricane with top winds of 80 mph. By the time it reaches Louisiana on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will be “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane” with top winds at 140 mph.

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Scott said during a Friday press conference.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards urged residents to use the next 24 hours to prepare for the hurricane. He advised that by Saturday night everyone should be where they “intend to ride out the storm.”

President Biden has also issued a federal state of emergency in the state. This is a developing story.

Check out the press conference by Gov. John Bel Edwards below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Hurricane Ida Projected To Hit Louisiana On The Anniversary Of Hurricane Katrina appeared first on The Shade Room.