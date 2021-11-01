Huobi trials NFT marketplace to further GameFi and metaverse strategy By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Huobi Group, the company operating one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is launching its own nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, following in the steps of other major crypto exchanges.

Huobi has rolled out a trial for Huobi NFT, an NFT marketplace allowing users to buy and trade NFT artwork and collectibles in numerous sectors, such as games, art, animation and music, Huobi Group announced on Monday. The platform was named “Deep Suns,” according to a representative at Huobi.