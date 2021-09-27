Huobi outlines plan for Chinese investors after halting crypto trading By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Huobi outlines plan for Chinese investors after halting crypto trading

The uncertainties sparked by China’s blanket ban on crypto trading have taken a downturn as homegrown crypto exchanges such as Huobi take proactive measures to protect and return existing investments residing on the mainland.

Speaking to Cointelegraph in this regard, Du Jun, co-founder of Huobi Group, said that the crypto exchange wants to ensure the safety of the users’ assets as part of its social responsibility: