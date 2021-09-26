Home Business Huobi Global to Cease Its Users’ Accounts in China Before 2021 Ends...

Huobi Global to Cease Its Users’ Accounts in China Before 2021 Ends By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. Huobi Global to Cease Its Users’ Accounts in China Before 2021 Ends
  • Huobi Global is working to gradually retire its users’ accounts in Mainland China before 2021 ends.
  • The company has even stopped new account registration in China on September 24.
  • Doing this will help Huobi Global to comply with the country’s local crypto regulations.

Huobi Global has announced that it is working very hard to retire all of its users’ accounts in Mainland China before 2021 ends. As per Huobi Global, the company aims to fulfill this decision to conform to the country’s local regulations.

As brought by this, Huobi Global Exchange has stopped all new account registration on its platform in Mainland China. Timely, the company intentionally stopped the account registration on September 24, 2021 (UTC+8).

Also, Huobi Global even emphasized that they will entirely stop all their user’s accounts in Mainland China at 24:00 (UTC+8) on Dec 31, 2021. The company will not take the user’s assets. Instead, they will make sure th…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©