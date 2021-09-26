Huobi Global to Cease Its Users’ Accounts in China Before 2021 Ends By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Huobi Global to Cease Its Users’ Accounts in China Before 2021 Ends



Huobi Global is working to gradually retire its users’ accounts in Mainland China before 2021 ends.

The company has even stopped new account registration in China on September 24.

Doing this will help Huobi Global to comply with the country’s local crypto regulations.

Huobi Global has announced that it is working very hard to retire all of its users’ accounts in Mainland China before 2021 ends. As per Huobi Global, the company aims to fulfill this decision to conform to the country’s local regulations.

As brought by this, Huobi Global Exchange has stopped all new account registration on its platform in Mainland China. Timely, the company intentionally stopped the account registration on September 24, 2021 (UTC+8).

Also, Huobi Global even emphasized that they will entirely stop all their user’s accounts in Mainland China at 24:00 (UTC+8) on Dec 31, 2021. The company will not take the user’s assets. Instead, they will make sure th…

