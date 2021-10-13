Huobi Global Is Giving 500M SHIB as Trading Reward By CoinQuora

Huobi Global Is Giving 500M SHIB as Trading Reward



Huobi Global is doing a 500 million SHIB trading promotion.

Trading promotion starts on October 11, 10:00 (UTC) to October 16, 10:00 (UTC).

Everyone needs to pass the trading rules mechanics to be qualified for the event.

has had a massive price surge in the past weeks and that has made it attract much attention in the crypto space. Amid this price sensation, Huobi Global has disclosed that it is offering 500 million SHIB as a trading reward for traders. Timely, the promo period ends on October 16, 10:00 (UTC).

Moreover, the trading event has two phases which are trade to win and also a lucky draw. To take part, traders are obliged to meet the qualifications before joining. Otherwise, joining the event becomes impossible.

Also, the user needs to fill the registration form before they will be eligible to participate in trading. To clarify, there are five rounds in total, with 50 million SHIB each round. These trading perks will only last for 24-hours.

Notably, a user with a minimum spot trading volume of 500 USDT of any tokens in a single round will be eligible for a share of 50 million SHIB.

On Huobi Futures, anyone who hit Futures trading volume of 10,000USDT can win a 100 million SHIB prize pool.

The instructions to anticipate the event are:

Follow the Huobi Global page.

Share the link on Twitter (NYSE:) and tag your friends.

Hit the minimum spot trading volume of 500 USDT or Futures trading volume of 10,000 USDT of any token in a single round.

Meanwhile, the lucky draw has a total of 150 million SHIB rewards. Above all, about ten lucky winners will be drawn every round to win 3 million SHIB each in addition to the qualified ones.

