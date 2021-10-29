Huobi closes crypto derivatives as part of wind-down for Chinese traders By Cointelegraph

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has ended futures and other derivatives trading in mainland China today, as planned.

Earlier this month, cryptocurrency exchange announced on its website that it will settle all futures, contracts, and other derivatives activities for all Chinese consumers today, as part of the larger plan to cease operations in the country.