Huobi closes crypto derivatives as part of wind-down for Chinese traders By Cointelegraph

Huobi closes crypto derivatives as part of wind-down for Chinese traders

By
Matilda Colman
Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi ended futures and other derivatives trading in mainland China on Friday, as planned.

Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency exchange announced on its website that it would settle all futures contracts and other derivatives activities for all Chinese consumers on Friday as part of the larger plan to cease operations in the country.