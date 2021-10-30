Huobi closes crypto derivatives as part of wind-down for Chinese traders By Cointelegraph

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi ended futures and other derivatives trading in mainland China on Friday, as planned.
Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency exchange announced on its website that it would settle all futures contracts and other derivatives activities for all Chinese consumers on Friday as part of the larger plan to cease operations in the country.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.