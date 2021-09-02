Hungary’s Indotek could take minority stake in Auchan’s local unit

Article content

BUDAPEST — Hungarian real estate group Indotek is in talks with ELO group about forming an alliance that could involve taking a minority stake in French retailer Auchan’s Hungarian unit, ELO said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The move would fit into a broader drive under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which has seen the state and Hungarian investors boost their stakes in key sectors of the economy, such as the media, energy and banking.

The deal would also involve ELO’s Ceetrus Hungary unit, which operates 600,000 square meters of retail space in Hungary, according to information on its website. Auchan has 24 stores in Hungary, according to its website.