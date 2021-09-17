Hungary Unveils BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s Statue By CoinQuora

- Satoshi Nakamoto’s statue is now on display at Graphisoft Park in Budapest.
- creates value, and especially the technology behind Bitcoin, blockchain.
A shiny statue of Satoshi Nakamoto in a hoodie with a BTC logo is now on display in Budapest, Hungary. In detail, the upper half of a figure statue is now accessible for visitors of Graphisoft park in Budapest. To add on, the bronze statue is a creation by sculptors Gergely Réka and Tamás Gilly.
