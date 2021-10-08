Hungary PM Orban flags further wage hikes ahead of 2022 election By Reuters

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary will raise nurses’ salaries by 21% from January and plans to lift the monthly minimum wage to 200,000 forints ($644), Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban, who faces elections next year, said talks on the minimum wage hike were still underway. The government will cut taxes for businesses if they are ready to raise the minimum wage, he added.
He also flagged a 10% pay hike for teachers for 2022.
Orban’s handouts for voters ahead of what is expected to be a tight election include measures such as a $2-billion income-tax rebate for families, a waiver of income tax for young workers, grants for home renovations and extra pension payments.
($1=310.41 forints)
