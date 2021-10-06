Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Article content KABUL — Hundreds of Afghans flocked to the passport office in Kabul on Wednesday, just a day after news that it would re-open this week to issue the documents, while Taliban security men had to beat back some in the crowd in efforts to maintain order. Taliban officials have said the service will resume from Saturday, after being suspended since their takeover and the fall of the previous government in August, which stranded many of those desperate to flee the country. “I have come to get a passport but, as you can see here, there are lots of problems, the system is not working,” one applicant, Mahir Rasooli, told Reuters outside the office.

Article content “There is no official to answer our questions here to tell us when to come. People are confused.” A spokesman for the Taliban officials running the passport department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Poverty and hunger have worsened since the Islamist movement took over Afghanistan, which already suffered from drought and the COVID-19 pandemic. Half a million people have been displaced in recent months, the United Nations says, and the number will only grow if health services, schools and the economy break down. The hundreds who descended on the passport office came despite advice that distribution of passports would only begin on Saturday, and initially only for those who had already applied.