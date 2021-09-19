Human Remains Consistent With Gabby Petito’s Description Found

Roomies, sad news coming out of Wyoming as authorities have confirmed that human remains found earlier today are consistent with descriptions of missing woman Gabby Petito.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery,” said Charles Jones, a FBI Denver’s supervisory senior resident agent.

According to CNN, Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip together when she disappeared. Gabby’s family reported her missing after Brian returned to the couple’s home in Florida alone on September 1.

Police are also searching for Brian, whose whereabouts as of last Tuesday are unknown. At the beginning of the investigation, Brian made headlines for allegedly refusing to cooperate with authorities.

At this time, authorities have not identified Gabby’s cause of death. This is a breaking and still developing story.

