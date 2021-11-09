Hulu Series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed For A Third And Final Season

It looks like the hit Hulu Series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” will be making another return to the streaming service for the third and last time.

According to Deadline, Hulu confirmed that the series was renewed for a third season shortly after the second season concluded. The show, which covers the origins of the legendary group, the Wu-Tang Clan, ended things off with the group’s success during the 1990s. However, during the final episode, things ended off with the group’s collective and solo music being destroyed due to a flood.

RZA, the group’s leader, and the co-creator of the series shared the news of the show’s renewal and he said, “Season 2 may be over but Wu-Tang is Forever. See you for Season 3.”

The show stars Ashton Sanders as RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, Dave East as Method Man, TJ Atoms as Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Johnell Xavier Young and GZA.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Lala Anthony was cast in the show’s second season to play Tracey Waples, an executive at Def Jam. At the time, Lala said, “Beyond blessed to be able to do what I love everyday. Thank you RZA for trusting me with this opportunity. The story of the WU-TANG CLAN is history and I’m happy to help tell it!”

