Hulu Removes Astroworld Documentary About Travis Scott’s Fatal Music Festival Following Intense Backlash

Roommates, following intense backlash on social media, Hulu has pulled the documentary about Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy from its streaming service. Earlier this week, many were shocked to see that Hulu released a brand new documentary series about Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy—however, the backlash has apparently proved to be too much to keep it on the company’s streaming platform.

The Astroworld documentary special (titled “Astroworld: Concert From Hell”) was originally produced by ABC owned-and-operated local news station KTRK, which is based in Houston, Texas.

In an official statement, a Hulu spokesperson explained the reasoning for deciding to remove the documentary from its streaming service. “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” the statement read.

The synopsis of “Astroworld: Concert From Hell” reads:

“Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, San Antonio, Texas attorney Thomas Henry has formally filed a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit ($2 billion to be exact) on behalf of 282 victims of the fatal Astroworld music festival—and Travis Scott is at the center of it…but he’s not alone. Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, Apple Music and a list of others are also named in the lawsuit.

Speaking about the lawsuit filing, Henry stated “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk. My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Hulu Removes Astroworld Documentary About Travis Scott’s Fatal Music Festival Following Intense Backlash appeared first on The Shade Room.