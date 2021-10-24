Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Birthday Tribute – Hollywood Life

The ‘Les Miserables’ actor sweetly shared a video of a bunch of crew members wishing his frenemy Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday.

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday October 23, and to celebrate, Hugh Jackman, 53, took to his Instagram to deliver a very special birthday message to his X-Men: Origins co-star. Hugh and Ryan have had a bizarre and hilarious feud for years, where the two seem to lovingly troll each other. In the Instagram video (which you can see HERE!), the X-Men star made sure Ryan knew just how he felt about him.

Hugh used his Instagram Stories to wish Ryan a Happy Birthday in his own special heartfelt way. 😅 #hughjackman #ryanreynolds #thefeud #hbd pic.twitter.com/EmSLM1iAQx — Jackman’s Landing Fan Page (@JackmansLanding) October 23, 2021

The clip featured various crew members saying “Happy Birthday” to the star (except for one who instead offered a happy birthday to Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively), before it came to Hugh, who was sitting in a makeup chair. “It’s not easy. Happy Birthday, Ryan. There you go, we got it. How many people did we get? People say I don’t like you, but that was 15 people,” Hugh quipped. The actor then hilariously started handing money to the artist, to make sure the crew were rewarded for making sure that Ryan got a birthday message. “They say I don’t love you,” the actor said, before the clip ended.

While Hugh may have seemed pained wishing the Deadpool actor a happy birthday, it’s clear the pair are very good friends, because they both posted a photo of themselves hanging out, along with Blake, Hugh’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness, director Shawn Levy, and his wife Serena Levy. While it seemed like a happy birthday celebration, Hugh did make fun of Ryan for taking the photo in socks. “Let’s start with the obvious… Where are his shoes?” he wrote in the photo on his story.

Since Ryan began playing the self-aware superhero Deadpool in 2016, he and Hugh have traded playful jabs at one another, because the character could be seen as a rival to the X-Men character Wolverine. While the two have played up their rivalry in the press and on social media, it couldn’t be further from the truth! The pair have been spotted out and about on bromance dates together.