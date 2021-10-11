Huawei Rejected by Three in Four Canadians on Eve of 5G Decision

Article content

(Bloomberg) — More than 75% of Canadians say that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should ban China’s Huawei Technologies Co. from taking part in the build-out of fifth-generation telecommunications networks, a new poll shows.

Opposition to Huawei’s participation in 5G is up from 53% in 2019, according to the poll by Nanos Research for the Globe and Mail released on Monday. Trudeau hasn’t ruled out including Huawei and is expected to make a decision soon.

The surge in disapproval of Huawei reflects public outrage that has simmered since December 2018, when China imprisoned Canadian business executives Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig within days of Canada arresting Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition request. The two Michaels, as they were known, were held in grim conditions for more than 1,000 days.