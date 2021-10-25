Huawei Employees Sing and Dance to Welcome Back CFO From Exile

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was greeted with choreographed dancing and a presentation of flowers by employees on her first day back in the office in Shenzhen, China.

Detained in Canada since December 2018 due to a U.S. extradition request relating to fraud charges, Meng had been kept under house arrest until her release last month. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in China within days of Meng’s detention, were also set free and allowed to return home shortly after she struck a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities.