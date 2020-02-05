HSMTMTS faces beauty and the beast for season 2

Apparently High School Musical: The Musical: The Series I couldn't keep making productions of High School Musical: The Musical Forever.
Disney + announced today that the second season of the series will follow the children of the East High drama while performing a performance of Beauty and the Beast, and production starts today.
The first season, of course, followed the students of the true East High in Salt Lake City, where High School Musical was filmed while preparing to act High School Musical The second season is becoming a little less goal with a show that was not a film filmed at his school, but I hope he is no less charming.
The end of the first season ended with Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) They finally admitted their mutual love just in time for Nini to be accepted into a performing arts school, which could separate her and Ricky in just one month.
It seems that will not happen, but we will not know for sure until the show returns.
While you wait, you can see the cast singing "Beauty and the Beast,quot; in the following video.
In addition, in case you missed it, we have a complete gallery of some of the ways in which the program honored the original High School Musical films during its first season.
The show also stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. CyrY Kate Reinders.
The first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Now it's broadcasting on Disney +.