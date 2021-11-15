HSBC names co-heads for Asia commercial banking business By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings (NYSE:) PLC appointed two executives to run its commercial banking business in Asia Pacific and said its current regional head will lead HSBC UK’s commercial banking business.

In a statement on Monday, HSBC said Amanda Murphy, currently the head of its commercial banking business in the United Kingdom, will lead commercial banking operations in South and Southeast Asia.

Frank Fang, who currently heads commercial banking for Hong Kong and Macau, will continue to lead the businesses in both markets and support clients as they capture opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area, HSBC said.

Both executives will jointly lead Asia’s commercial banking business.

Stuart Tait, who has been leading Asia Pacific commercial banking, will take up Murphy’s role

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR