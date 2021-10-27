HSBC hires Sarah Wiggins to head UK investment banking push By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC has appointed Sarah Wiggins as vice chair, global banking in London, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Wiggins will join the bank at the end of the first quarter of 2022 from law firm Linklaters and will be responsible for helping to build HSBC’s investment banking business in its home market of Britain, the memo said.

The move is the latest of a string of senior appointments by the bank’s co-head of Global Banking and Markets Greg Guyett, as he tries to improve HSBC’s ties to corporate bosses and its investment banking performance.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.