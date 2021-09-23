HSBC CEO sees market impact from Evergrande debt woes

Article content

SINGAPORE — HSBC Holdings PLC expects the debt problems involving embattled property developer China Evergrande Group to have an impact on capital markets but does not see any direct impact on the bank, its group CEO said.

“I’d be naive to think that the turmoil in the market doesn’t have the potential to have second-order and third-order impact,” Noel Quinn said at a Bank of America conference on Wednesday, according to a webcast on HSBC’s website.

Evergrande’s situation was “concerning and there is a potential for second and third-order impact, particularly on the capital markets and the bond markets. And we’ve got to stay close to that,” he said.