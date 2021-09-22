HSBC CEO backs CBDCs against crypto and stablecoins By Cointelegraph

HSBC, the largest European bank with total assets of $3 trillion, maintains a skeptical stance on cryptocurrency while promoting the central bank digital currency (CBDC) development.
HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn penned an article, New forms of digital money could spur growth, outlining the firm’s commitment to supporting the concept of CBDC as it provides transparent legal tender designed to avoid “many risks” associated with cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.