HSBC and tech giants drag Hong Kong stocks lower

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by tech giants and as HSBC Holdings fell after the Bank of England decided to keep interest rates steady.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to 24,870.51, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5% to 8,820.83.

** For the week, the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index dropped 2% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Hong Kong shares of banking and financial services company HSBC Holdings slumped 3.6%, making them the second-biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index.