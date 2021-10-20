Radio host Howard Stern went off in a rant against Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, calling him an “idiot” and a “d**chebag” over his anti-vaccine stance.

Howard Stern called out Kyrie on his SiriusXM show, saying he couldn’t understand Kyrie’s refusal to get and promote the vaccine, TMZ reports.

“In terms of idiots, he’s got to be the top idiot in the country right now,” Howard Stern said of Kyrie. “Guy’s got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s got to do is get vaccinated but he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.”

Howard Stern really went in on Kyrie, calling him “stupid” for forfeiting millions of dollars as he’s been barred from both practices and games with his team over his stance. “This guy’s got a history of being stupid,” Howard Stern said. “He’s one of those guys who was a flat-earther too. And, you know what, he doesn’t know anything. His mind works in a very strange way.”

Howard praised the Nets for not budging over the rules and keeping Kyrie away from the other players amid his personal protest against the vaccine.

“I don’t know who runs the Brooklyn Nets, but I wish they were running the country,” Howard said. “I love this. Basically saying, ‘Listen, d**chebag. You’ve got to do what is right. That’s it.’”

Kyrie recently addressed his choice not to get vaccinated, saying he shouldn’t be villainized for making a choice for his body. He said he stands with those who’ve lost their jobs over strict mandates.

The Nets will officially open their season without Kyrie Tuesday night against the Bucks.

If you’re looking for tea directly sent to your text inbox? Look no further and make sure to hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join! You’ll be happy that you did Roommates!

The post Howard Stern Calls Kyrie Irving “Top Idiot In The Country Right Now” Over Anti-Vaccine Stance appeared first on The Shade Room.