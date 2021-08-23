How will regulatory troubles and mandatory KYC impact Binance Coin (BNB) price? By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Binance Coin (BNB) rallied 30% in two weeks, but the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization seems to be struggling to break the $450 resistance. Coincidently, this is the same top from June 3, which was followed by a 48% correction down to $225.
Given the similarity of the situation when compared with previous instances, investors have reasons to doubt the recent performance, especially as Solana (SOL), a competing smart contract platform, reached an all-time high on Aug. 18.
