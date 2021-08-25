How Unido Opens Doors for Greater Adoption by Institutional Investors By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

How Unido Opens Doors for Greater Adoption by Institutional Investors



The market for digital assets has seen its best year so far and much of it is due to newfound attention. A growing number of both institutional and retail investors have resorted to digital assets for various reasons ranging from speculation to long-term investments to having a hedge against inflation. However, among the services that have welcomed these users there are different degrees of security, accessibility, and interoperability.

Unido is a service that provides both institutional and retail investors with the tools they need to enter the space safely and effectively. It relies on advanced cryptographic techniques to provide them with best-in-class custody of their assets. ESpecifically, one that satisfies the underserved needs that larger investors have when it comes to security. Many have deployed blockchain applications that foster the mass adoption of digital assets, but Unido solves latent issues that relate to continued adoption by institutional investors, enterprises, and asset managers.

Why Worry About Large Investors…

