How to Trade the 2021 Santa Claus Rally? By StockNews

How to Trade the 2021 Santa Claus Rally?



Mr. Market (SPY) may be moody, but he is also quite predictable at this time of year. I am talking about getting ready for the Santa Claus rally that is one of the most profitable stretches for investors year in and year out. And this year we have the perfect strategy to add a little more ho, ho, ho to your holiday season. Read the rest below.Warren Buffett likes to talk about “Moody Mr. Market” and that investors need to learn how to take advantage of the wild mood swings rather than become a victim of them.

Another thing about Moody Mr. Market is that he tends to act differently at various times of the year. And over time, he has developed some fairly consistent patterns. This means that certain strategies have a higher probability of success when these seasonal trends are in your favor.

It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year…

