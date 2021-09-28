How to tap into the ‘beauty premium’ to make your work life easier

First Hand: Attractive people have an advantage at work — but there’s a way for us regular people to hack the beauty hierarchy and reap the rewards Photo by Gigi Suhanic/National Post photo illustration

Article content Let’s face it, attractive people have it easier at work. Research shows they get called back for interviews more, they get hired first and are paid more, and ultimately are more successful.

Article content The so-called “beauty premium” isn’t right or fair — but regular folk can tap into it too, says human resources professor Min-Hsuan Tu from the University at Buffalo School of Management. We asked her how to hack the beauty hierarchy. FP Work: My understanding of this field is basically beautiful people have everything better. Am I wrong? Min-Hsuan Tu: Not entirely. Starting very early in life, attractive kids get more attention at school. When they move into the workforce, they get hired first and promoted earlier. They make more money and they’re more likely to become the boss. It doesn’t end there: studies even show attractive CEOs negotiate better deals. FP: All because they’re attractive? That’s just not fair.

Article content MT: If you look closer, there’s a lot more to it than that. It’s not so much about the attractive person as much as it’s about the other person’s bias. When people are pretty, other people are more likely to connect with them and get friendly. Then they connect corresponding traits like being trustworthy, reliable and kind. FP: What if they’re a total jerk? Photo by Supplied/Min-Hsuan Tu MT: Interestingly, they probably won’t be because of something called the “self-verification theory.” Because they’re used to being treated well, all the time, they feel good about themselves and the world and they develop those very characteristics. They become happy and confident, which just gets them more ahead again. FP: It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy… assuming you’re beautiful to begin with. What if you’re not?

Article content MT: You can behave like a beautiful person would. Our study looked specifically at what attractive people do better, behaviourally and nonverbally, than less-attractive people. We first rated people’s level of attractiveness… FP: Wait, wait! What about beauty in the eye of the beholder? This feels very subjective. MT: It definitely is. We used multiple coders and averaged out their ratings on a scale of one to five. Five is very attractive and one is very unattractive. Each of the 300 participants recorded a video interview pitch which we showed to more than twenty hiring managers and asked lots of questions: ‘How likely are you to hire this person? How interested are you in this pitch? How likely do you think they are to succeed?’ We looked for a correlation between level of attractiveness and likelihood to get hired.

Article content FP: So if I just stand this way, I will get the job? MT: When you change your body, you change your feelings and you change the way you are perceived. We looked at this by interrupting the video and coaching the participants about the pose. Then we watched the individuals who rated low in attractiveness very effectively close the success gap just by using nonverbal cues. Meanwhile, the attractive people performed at the same level, even after coaching. FP: Is that the only downside to being beautiful? Are there any situations where it’s actually better to be less attractive? MT: That’s a great question. I don’t think there’s a particular situation, but I do think there are many good traits that less attractive people tend to develop that beautiful people do not. I would think they tend to be more sensitive, empathetic, better at identifying people’s needs. That could be a whole other study really. Financial Post _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Work newsletter.

