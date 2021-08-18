How To Remove Dip Nails Yourself – 4 Simple Steps – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

If you’ve just started getting dip nails & don’t know how to remove them, have no fear, we have all the tips you need to easily remove them yourself at home.

Dip powder is the latest nail trend to take the world by storm and it’s quickly replacing gel manicures. A dip powder manicure is a technique where you actually dip your nails in colored powder, (or you can use a brush), and then seal that color in with a clear top coat. The manicure can last up to one month and it is praised for being chip-free, plus, you don’t have to use a UV light to seal it to your nails, unlike gel manis. A UV light isn’t the only difference between the two – dip manicures tend to be thicker, which is why they last longer, and therefore, may seem harder to remove. However, we have all the tips you need to remove your dip powder on your own, from home, and you can see them all below.

How to remove dip powder

While you may think that removing powder dip is different than removing gel, it’s actually a similar process. Syreeta Aaron, LeChat Nails Educator, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Removing dip nails is very similar to removals of any artificial nail enhancement.” Luckily, Syreeta shared the exact steps you can take to remove the color from your nails and you can follow them below.

Step 1: “It’s always best to file off the top layer of the artificial nail (the dip nail).

Step 2: “Once that top layer has been removed you may then soak in pure acetone for a faster soak. The less acetone percentage of a remover can prolong the process. Soak in a small bowl for at least 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 3: “Then take a paper towel or your finger to rub off the first layer then file off the product that has been soaked. Repeat the process as needed until the dip has been completely removed from your nail.

Step 4: “Once the product has been completely removed you may then begin a manicure process. This process is needed to replenish oil and nutrients back into your natural nails.”

Instead of wrapping your nail in foil and cotton covered in acetone, Syreeta suggests fully soaking your nails for 5 to 7 minutes as the dip is thicker and harder to remove than gels.

Follow up steps

As with any long-term manicure, (gels and dip), a common effect is thin, brittle nails. While you have the dip manicure for weeks, your nails are constantly growing underneath and that fresh nail can become flimsy when the color is removed so it’s important to take proper care after removing the dip. First of all, it’s important to never pick or peel off your manicure as this can remove layers of your nail and be harmful.

While you may love your dip nails and can’t wait to get another dip manicure after removing your original one, it’s best to hold off for a little while. The reason for this is you want to give your nails a breather in between manicure appointments and not rush into another harsh treatment. Instead, remove your dip powder and then apply a nail strengthener for the next week to keep your nails fresh and healthy. You can cover the strengthener with a regular polish color, but you may want to hold off on any other long-term manicure.

