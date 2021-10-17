How to modify or cancel a pending Ethereum transaction By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

is an open-source blockchain-based software platform with thousands of decentralized applications (DApps) that powers its native cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH), that can be sent and received globally without any third-party interference.

First conceptualized in 2013 by Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum was designed as a platform for self-executing, permanent and immutable DApps with use cases varying from finance to gaming and art.

Ethereum Transaction confirmations

Ethereum transaction confirmations

What is a nonce?

How to cancel an Ethereum transaction?

How to speed up Ethereum transaction?

Can Ethereum transactions be reversed?