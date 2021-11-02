How to ask your boss for Fridays off forever

Even if your boss flat out says no to a shorter work week, you can still do more of what you love and less of what you loathe Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content Last week, First Hand was halfway through a history lesson on the 40-hour work week with productivity expert Joe Sanok. (Crash course: It’s all fake and you fell for it!) This week, we’re wrapping up with the Thursday is the New Friday author by looking forward: How can bosses reject their Inner Industrialist in favour of something better? How should workers ask for Fridays off… forever? Here goes.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content FP Work: We left off right at the new “Evolutionary Model” of work. What does that mean? Joe Sanok: First of all, that means getting rid of the typical industrial mindset. The best way to actually do this is to stop and slow down and think about what might work better. Every industry will be different, and every individual is different, so it’s not going to be as easy as saying, “Peace out, we don’t work Fridays!” A bank can’t do that, for example, but maybe they could take Wednesday mornings instead. Maybe they might use overlapping schedules, maybe everyone gets a rotating day away from the office. We need to experiment and evolve, almost like artificial intelligence. FP Work: So let’s pretend I’m the boss. Where do I start?

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Joe Sanok: You need to start by defining success. Is success for you based on sales? Stocks? Customers served? Choose a few that actually matter to your business and let the rest go. My business is project-based, not hours-based, so as long as the work gets done, I’m not even going to check in on people. If they want to work 60 hours one week and zero the next, I’m absolutely fine with that. Photo by Supplied/Joe Sanok FP Work: Oh come on, you must check in sometimes. Joe Sanok: I check in on the business, not the person. To do that, I set some boundaries as a team. Maybe nobody checks email after 5 p.m. This will establish a norm, but I also let the norm evolve. If Jim in Accounting sent an email at 9 p.m., I ask why and if it was necessary. Maybe it was, because there’s a big meeting in the morning and everyone needs to be updated. If that’s the case, make a boundary that everyone checks at 9 p.m. — rather than be on call all night. It’s just working smarter. Then on the first business day of the next week, I take a look at how the boundaries worked. Every month, I do a 360-review and adjust.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content FP Work: So how do I go to my (less cool) boss and ask them to modernize? Joe Sanok: A great way to do this is to go to them and ask to do an experiment. Explain what you’ve heard about the four-day work week and how it’s actually good for productivity. Their reaction here is going to reveal a lot. Either they’ll be curious and interested or they’ll shut it right down and say, “What do you mean? Do your job.” If this is your boss, you should think seriously if that’s who you want to work for, as we have this post-pandemic window of opportunity here and you don’t want to miss it. FP Work: And if my mean boss says “no way”? Then what? Joe Sanok: Then I’d say use the free time you do have wisely. This weekend, ask yourself three questions: What are you doing that you absolutely love? What are you doing that you hate and want to take off your plate? And where would you like to grow or train to learn or do something different? Do more of what you love and less of what you loathe. That’s my advice. Financial Post _____________________________________________________________ For more stories about the future of work, sign up for the FP Work newsletter.

______________________________________________________________

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.