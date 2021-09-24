How TikTok’s “Tragic Formula” Prioritized Views Over Accuracy In The Gabby Petito Case

“It is concerning that people feel such liberty to turn to their TikTok accounts and post and talk so openly about the case, as if they were gossiping to friends about it.”
So let’s dive right into it! Recently we talked to BuzzFeed News reporter Tanya Chen about the Gabby Petito case and the internet’s unhealthy obsession with true crime. Here’s some of what we learned:
BuzzFeed Daily: Before we get into your article, can you give our listeners a quick summary of the Gabby Petito case? What exactly happened?
BuzzFeed Daily: In the last week, this story really gained national media attention. But that has a lot to do with TikTok. Can you explain the role that TikTok played in circulating this story?
BuzzFeed Daily: The piece you wrote for BuzzFeed News is all about true crime fans, particularly the ones you’re describing now on TikTok. There are tons of internet sleuths who have been trying to help solve the case, but at the same time, there are some TikTokers who are maybe using the Gabby Petito case to bolster their own following, since this is just now going so viral. How do you discern whether these shooters motives are actually noble or if they’re just being opportunistic?
BuzzFeed Daily: One thing we can’t ignore is why Gabby’s case is getting so much attention. It happens a lot when a victim is young, female, white, and conventionally attractive. It seems like whenever something like this happens, there’s an additional conversation about people who go missing, who don’t fit the missing white woman description — specifically people of color — and why they don’t receive that same media attention. Yet it never really seems to change. Why do you think that is?
BuzzFeed Daily: This is just kind of the latest evolution of how everyday people involve themselves in cases like this one. Can you tell us your overall thoughts about the internet’s obsession with true crime? Is there anything stopping people doing this for, unfortunately, the next case?
In the rest of the episode, we also talked about the new Super Mario Bros movie. even though a perfect Super Mario Bros. movie already exists (shoutout to Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo), there’s another one in the works, and the internet is divided over the voice cast list.
As always, thanks for listening! And if you ever want to suggest stories or just want to say hi, you can reach us at daily@buzzfeed.com.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!